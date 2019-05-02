South Jersey will be floating around in a soupy airmass in the morning, reducing visibility and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
The alert, in effect through 9 a.m. on Thursday, covers Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Visibilities as low as a quarter of a mile have been reported at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville. Locally, even thicker fog has been seen as well.
"If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance behind you," the NWS advisory read.
Use your low beam headlights as well. The fog is a result of being north of the warm front, which has keep cold air from the ocean pooled up to the east side of the Appalachian Mountains, creating fog.
Thursday will be a good test run for the now-very-near summer season.
The fog will give way to partial sunshine by late morning, from south to north. A very warm day will be expected for most, with scattered thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and into the evening. A marginal, level 1 of 5, risk for severe weather, will be present.
