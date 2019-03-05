Wednesday would be a cold day for the middle of January. It will be downright frigid for March, and potentially record breaking.
Temperatures around sunrise Wednesday will not be all that much different than Tuesday morning which was, yes, very cold. However, the difference comes when you add the wind.
Winds developed out of the northwest overnight as a cold front passed through. Sustained winds around 15 mph with gusts around 30 mph will be the case. That means it will feel like 10 degrees out there.
Temperatures will struggle to rise much Wednesday, even with the partly sunny sky. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the upper 20s. We still look to be on target to tie the previous record of 27 degrees set back in 2017 for the coldest high temperature. Wind chills will keep in it the teens. Yes, the Upper Midwest will likely laugh at our temperatures as they stayed in the teens on Tuesday.
The winds will lighten up some as we go into the evening. Temperatures will fall through the 20s quickly. By midnight, the mainland will be in the teens and Thursday at sunrise will see lows in the low teens in the Pine Barrens, with upper teens at the shore.
Thursday will bring us plentiful sunshine. That will try to cut the chill, but it will be deceptive. A few afternoon clouds mix in as high temperatures just crawl over the freezing mark. We’re talking mid 30s for highs.
Clouds will then increase Thursday night. The cloud cover will prevent low temperatures from falling as quickly as it keeps more heat from the day in. So, we’re talking mid 20s for early Friday morning, rather than teens. Then, winter as we know it, will end.
A system will scurry across the U.S. this week out of California. It will weaken as it makes its way cross country. The timing of the system will determine how much of that will be snow. For now, Friday will not be a washout.
Furthermore, the precipitation will be light and/or scattered. My hunch is that we start as snow, going over to rain. We’ll keep you updated.
Then, a ridge of high pressure builds in the southeast. That puts us in the 50s for the weekend. For the fifth Sunday in a row, precipitation (this time all rain) will be with us. It looks to be a strong storm.
