After Wednesday’s derecho, our first since the infamous one in June 2012, Thursday will bring another day of thunderstorms, as the summery heat continues.
First, let’s talk about Wednesday. A line of thunderstorms moved from about Millville to Strathmere toward the north. For many, it was just a run-of-the-mill thunderstorm. However, those along and north of the White Horse Pike saw wind damage and power outages. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, classified it as a derecho.
In Spanish, the word derecho means “straight.” That’s for the straight line winds the storms bring. To have a derecho, you need wind damage for at least 250 miles, with wind gusts of at least 58 mph and continuous damage along the path.
Wind damage likely went for about 300 miles, from near Oil City, Pennsylvania, in the northwest corner of the state, through Long Beach Island. Those along and north of Route 30 saw the strongest winds from the afternoon, including an 89 mph gust near Beach Haven. For a year with plenty of strong winds to go around, this one topped them all.
Not all derechos are like 2012. At the same time, southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as Burlington, Mercer and Ocean counties, bore the brunt of it. According to poweroutage.us, more than 500,000 people were without power between the two states Wednesday afternoon.
Now, Thursday will bring thunderstorms, but the widespread severe weather seen in parts of the state Wednesday will not be present. Temperatures on Thursday morning will be balmy, well into the 60s to start. Then, we’ll quickly rise into the 80s during the morning.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. The shore will be around 80 degrees (by the way, it was our first 90-degree day at Atlantic City International Airport). The dew points will be a bit higher than Wednesday. While I heard a few people tell me it was comfortably hot Wednesday, I imagine there will be a few less of us Thursday. Carry water if you will be out.
After about 3 to 5 p.m., storms will flare up from the west. It’ll be a loosely organized line of storms that works in, thanks to a front sitting over the region.
Compared to Wednesday, the potential for roadway flooding will go up, while the potential for severe weather will go down.
Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely in any slow-moving storm. In regards to the severe weather, a damaging wind gust will be possible, but it will not be as widespread as we had Wednesday. Small hail will not be ruled out.
Storms will last until around midnight, dissipating afterward. Temperatures will fall into the 70s. It’ll be a night for the fans and air conditioner again, with lows 65 to 70 come Friday morning.
I’m optimistic that Friday will be a dry day for much of us. Anywhere west of a line from Hammonton to Fortescue can see afternoon storms. However, southerly winds will bring a stabilizing sea breeze for the rest of us.
