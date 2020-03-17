Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I'm Dan and I am desperate to replace my VCR/DVD unit. I tried Amazon and they sent one that was defective, so I lost faith in them. I'm an old guy with many old VHS tapes and DVDs. Help would be appreciated. — Dan
Dear Dan: Walmart sells two online. A Toshiba refurbished with remote and manual for $188.25 and/or a Magnavox with a remote and manual for $224.99. Ebay.com sells the same Magnavox one without the remote for $49.99 and $20.99 shipping. I emailed you all three links. Don't be surprised if our readers write in with some to sell you much cheaper. Check your Press Classified section for garage or yard sales, you can probably pick one up for $5 to $20.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any idea on where I can get canned cherry tomatoes, such as Mutti brand? — Tom Henry, Seaville
Dear Tom: Walmart.com sells a 14-ounce can of LaValle cherry tomatoes for $10.99. Yikes! SupermarketItaly.com sells the same can for $1.39. If you buy a dozen cans, the shipping is $3.99. Not bad! You can go to any supermarket or Santori's Produce or M&S Produce and get a quart of fresh cherry tomatoes for usually less than $2. Just steam them with a little water and a little salt for maybe 10 minutes.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband found 15-inch wide Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick foil probably two years ago. We cannot find it anywhere. It fits a commercial pan perfectly. Can you find it for us? — Mary Ann Grasso, Clarksboro
Dear Mary Ann: Reynolds does not make a 15-inch wide roll, only a 12-inch according to their website. They may have discontinued it. A website Boxed.com has 95 sq.ft. of 12-inch wide Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick foil on sale for $8.99 and you can cut an extra piece to cover your pans. You can use the regular Reynolds foil in that 37 square foot package and spray it with a Pam-type spray.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Family pack of boneless chicken breasts: $1.49 per pound with your Acme digital coupon.
• Melitta coffee or Signature Select 12-pack KCups: $1.99 each with your Acme digital coupon.
• Two-pound bag of yellow onions, sleeve of celery, a head of iceberg lettuce, or a pound of carrots: $1 each.
• Stouffer's Lean Cuisine singe-serve entrees: half price.
• Reddi Gourmet point cut corned beef brisket: $2.99 per pound.
ShopRite
• Colavita 68-ounce Extra Virgin Olive Oil: $12.99 with your ShopRite digital coupon. Limit four.
• Cabbage: 19 cents per pound.
• Cantaloupes: 99 cents.
• Broccoli rabe: $1.49 per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Mrs. Paul's Seafood: half price.
Tips
• Since I have so many letters for toilet paper, try ordering online at OfficeDepot.com, WBMason.com, Staples.com, Quill.com, or any office supply company.
• All spring floral & decor collections are 40% off at Michaels.
• All Wedding Studio his & hers and ribbons & trims are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a DeWalt 12-inch, 15-amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw regularly $549 on sale for $349 at Lowe's.
• Men's and women's New Balance athletic shoes regularly $69.99 are on sale at Boscov's for $39.99.
• A SanDisk Cruzer Blade 2.0 flash drive is half price at Staples for $9.99.
• Armour Lunchmakers are 99 cents at Save A Lot.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce can or McCafe 12-count KCups are $4.99 at CVS.
• Rain-X glass water repellent regularly $7.97 is on sale at Pep Boys for $5.98.
-Get a Canon Pixma wireless printer, scanner and copier half price at Target for $39.99.
-A Sonicare Essence rechargeable toothbrush regularly $49.99 is on sale for $24.99 at Kohls. Use your Kohls charge and the code CHARGE30 making your cost $17.49.
-Folgers 22.6 to 30.5 ounce coffee or McCafe 24 ounce coffee is $5.99 at Walgreens.
