Even in a climate-changing world, the lack of snow this season in South Jersey is more the exception than the rule, experts say.
"Just because this season hasn't produced much in the way of snowstorms, it doesn't mean one should give up on a future without snow," said David Robinson, the state climatologist and distinguished professor at Rutgers University.
According to data from Climate Central at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, long-term analysis in South Jersey shows no drop in snowfall between December and February, even in a warming world.
"We know that when you look at the picture, long-term, you know that snow is going to eventually decrease, but when you get into these bite-sized chunks, you see trends," said Sean Sublette, meteorologist for the Climate Matters program at Climate Central, based in Princeton.
Atlantic City International Airport averaged 23.3 inches of snow per year during the 2010s, more than in any decade since the 1960s, the first full decade snowfall data were measured at the airport.
The 2010s' yearly snowfall average was just below the 1960s average of 25 inches.
Climate Central reports just over an 8-inch increase in December-to-February snow since the 1970s at A.C. Airport . That trend is also seen in Northeastern cities like Newark, (over 10 inch increase), Philadelphia (over 6 inches) and Hartford, Connecticut (over 6 inches).
It is also the only region of the eight in the country that saw an increase in December through February, as well as the March to May spring season.
It's still the classic nor'easters that lead to seasonal snow totals increasing.
"Because South Jersey is close to the coast, you get the bigger impact from the nor'easters. ... You get more moisture in the atmosphere," Sublette said, saying that trend extends into the Northeast as well.
Part of that has to do with warmer ocean temperatures. According to NOAA, global ocean surface temperatures have increased at a rate of 0.18 degrees per decade since 1950. This increases the temperature gradient, fuel for storms, between land and sea. That may lead to bigger snow storms. According to NOAA, the region experienced twice as many "extreme" snowstorms in the latter half of the 20th century than during the first.
"When you do get snow, you get bigger bursts of it," Sublette said.
In the 62-year history of Atlantic City airport observations, three of the 10 largest one-day snow events took place during the 2010s.
That includes the top spot: 18.4 inches fell Dec. 26, 2010, in a storm that ultimately dropped 20 inches on South Jersey.
"You really get your snow when you got significant storms along the coast," Robinson said.
No downward trend has been seen in the number of days with more than 6 inches of snow. The 2010s were blanketed by a half-foot of snow six times, trailing only the 2000s, which had seven.
Robinson cautions that snow should not be seen as the main indicator for climate change, though.
"The fact is that snow is such a variable thing and produced for different reasons. It might not be the best climate indicator at one location over time," Robinson said.
Robinson cites the North Atlantic Oscillation as potentially a better indicator. The NAO is a weather phenomenon that measures the fluctuations of sea level pressure near Iceland and the Azores.
"It's become more positive and less negative," Robinson said.
That means a fast, west-to-east flowing jet stream, which promotes milder air from the Pacific Ocean to come in.
If a snowstorm does come during this jet stream, it is often fast moving and won't have time to produce one that would slow the region for a day or two.
"As time goes forward, maybe 20, 30, 40 years, we'll cross that temperature threshold," Sublette said of a decreasing snow trend.
Welcome to the winter of 2019-2020 in South Jersey, where snow's as rare as a summer Friday …
Snow trends in the Southeastern United States have generally declined since the 1970s, Climate Central shows. That doesn't mean snow lovers should weep, though.
"If temperatures warm closer to Norfolk at Atlantic City, you still get snow storms," Robinson said.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow. Seasonal snowfall in the single digits is common, last occurring in 2016-17, but these five winters barely made a mark on the ruler.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
