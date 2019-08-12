In the hours after midnight Wednesday morning (the opening hours of Wednesday, Aug. 14) moonlight fills the heavens, hindering our view of all the less bright celestial objects. But in those hours you still might be able to catch sight of a few bright, and sometimes colorful, Perseid meteors streaking across the sky.
For the next few nights the light of the full or nearly full moon is basically washing out the view of most of the stars virtually all night long. But next week, the waning moon finally starts rising late enough to give us a window of evening darkness in which we can see the summer stars at their best.
Splendor of the Southern stars of summer: We’ve discussed here before the bright blue-white star Vega that shines overhead at summer nightfalls. We’ve also mentioned the entire huge Summer Triangle of the bright stars Vega, Altair and Deneb, which as a whole shines high in the sky. Today’s main topic, however, is the bright stars and constellations that can be so impressive low in the south on evenings in late summer.
The most important of these southern constellations are two of the brightest of the entire zodiac. The zodiac is the heavens-encircling band of 12 constellations in which we can always find the sun, moon and planets. And this summer the two great southern zodiac constellations happen to host two bright planets — Jupiter and Saturn.
These two constellations are Scorpius the Scorpion and Sagittarius the Archer.
This summer, we have Jupiter, now the brightest point of light in the night sky, shining just above the bright curve of Scorpius. If you first sight brilliant Jupiter, your next step is to look less than one width of your fist at arm’s length to Jupiter’s lower right. There you will currently find one of the sky’s brightest stars, the brightest of Scorpius. This is Antares, which marks the heart of the Scorpion and is distinguished by its campfire orange-yellow color.
The name Antares means “rival of Mars” because the star does rival the famous “red planet Mars” in color. Far to the lower left of Antares is a close pair of fairly bright stars, one notably brighter than the other, which marks the sting of Scorpius — but is also known as “the Cat’s Eyes.” You’ll need to have an unobstructed view down to quite low in the south to see this pair.
About three widths of your fist to the left of Jupiter is this summer’s second brightest point of light in this region of the heavens — the golden planet Saturn. Just to the lower right of Saturn this year shines a pattern of fairly bright stars called “the Teapot” — because it has the shape of a teapot. The pattern is actually part of the constellation Sagittarius. Sagittarius is officially pictured as not just an archer, but an archer who is a centaur. Centaurs, remember, are mythical creatures who are half man and half horse.
If you’re far from city lights and the evening is cloud-free and clear next week, be sure to look in the south for the softly glowing clouds of the awesome Milky Way band where it brightens down in the region of Sagittarius
How to get expert guidance and free views through telescopes: To see the glorious rings of Saturn or the mysterious Great Red Spot of Jupiter you need a pretty good telescope. A wonderful place and time to get free looks through some of New Jersey’s biggest telescopes — and receive help in finding constellations and other sights — is at a public “Skywatch,” hosted by the South Jersey Astronomy Club at Belleplain State Forest. The next such event is scheduled for Aug. 30, the Friday leading in to Labor Day weekend.
I’ll have more details about this Skywatch in my next column, two weeks from today. But right now you may want to mark the date on your calendar and try to fit this outing into your Labor Day weekend experience. And, by the way, if that Friday is cloudy, the Skywatch would be held the next day.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
