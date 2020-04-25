St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A sign expresses support for Sacco as the Wildcats take the field to play West Deptford in 2018. Sacco had been suspended for two games after a video surfaced of St. Joe players using racial slurs at his house.
St. Joseph High School football’s Paul Sacco is doused with water by Elijah Hardee after winning his 300th game as head coach in 2016 against Mainland Regional.
Sacco celebrates a St. Joe touchdown in 1997.
School officials and students were blindsided by the announcement Friday that St. Joseph and…
When the diocese first announced St. Joe’s closing, the fate of the 65-year-old Sacco was the first thing many South Jersey sports fans thought of.
No one is more identified with St. Joe.
The Wildcats program is one of New Jersey’s best, with 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. Sacco took over as coach in 1982, and his 335 career wins are a South Jersey record.
He grew up in and still lives in Hammonton. He attended both St. Joseph elementary and high schools.
“I’ve been at St. Joe since I was 4½ years old,” he said.
Former Wildcats standout C.J. LaFragola said Sacco is more than just a football coach to the school. Sacco is easy to approach and willing to talk about any subject ranging from what he had for dinner last night to upcoming opponents.
Keshon Griffin wanted to compete at the collegiate level while staying geographically close …
“He’s always open to communication,” said LaFragola, a 2015 St. Joe graduate. “He’s positive all the time. You can have funny conversations with him. He could say, ‘Hey, I’m the coach. What I say goes.’ But he’s always open to suggestion. He’s a humble guy. That’s the thing that resonates with everybody.”
Sacco, like just about everybody in the St. Joe community, was stunned by the diocese’s announcement.
“When it was first announced, I don’t think I got off the chair from 10:30 in the morning until 6 at night,” he said. “The kids were calling. Parents were calling.”
Many alumni have also checked in with Sacco.
He’s been getting more than 20 phone messages and multiple texts each day.
“All I do is talk on the phone,” he said. “My ear hurts.”
Sacco said when the announcement was first made, he felt bad for the young teachers and coaches at St. Joe.
“I have cherished the 37, 38 years that I’ve been able to teach, coach and be involved at St. Joe,” he said. “We had a great run, but I’m not ready to stop coaching. From the word go, I knew there were ways out of this.”
St. Joe finished 9-2 last season, losing to rival Holy Spirit 38-0 in the State Non-Public II title game.
The Wildcats are set to return nine starters on both offense and defense, including several Division I recruits.
After the announcement of the possible closing, several schools, many of the them from North Jersey, reached out to current players trying to gauge their interest in transferring, Sacco said.
He cautioned St. Joe’s upcoming fall opponents to hold off on trying to find other games just yet.
Sacco speaks to his players almost daily either on the phone or through Zoom meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think our kids are pretty upbeat,” he said. “They’re ready to go.”
In a telephone interview last week, Sacco’s voice never wavered when he talked about the future and St. Joe.
“I trust the people that are in our corner and in my corner,” Sacco said. “I grew up with these people. They’re great people. We plan on our school still being there. We plan on being in red and white. We plan on still being the Wildcats and playing (hard) as usual.”
