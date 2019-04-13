You will have enough dry time outside to spring clean, work outside or even have some fun. You’ll just have to know where to look, and we can help.
The Press of Atlantic City collected 13 New Jersey Press Association (NJPA) awards, ranging …
A potent cold front will sweep through the region early Saturday morning, continuing the steady rain. Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible.
Take it slow on the roads in the early morning, especially before dawn. The steady rain will end by 8 a.m. Then we’ll see a couple of showers until about noon.
The Doo Dah Parade and Easter Egg Hunt are both happening in Ocean City this weekend. It will be a wet morning for setup. However, when the parade starts at noon, we do look to be dry.
In fact, all of South Jersey will likely be dry for the rest of the day, under a mostly cloudy sky (more sun toward Hammonton). Any other outdoor activities, as long as it will be during the afternoon and can handle a wet ground, will be fine.
Highs will be warm. We’re talking around 70 on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore.
1) An Olympic kickoff. While the majority of the action takes place on Saturday, April 13, t…
Saturday night will be very mild.
Temperatures will fall very slowly overnight. We have a shot of breaking the record for the warmest low temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport if we stay above 56 all day. Otherwise, Sunday morning will be about 15 degrees above average.
Sunday will be an annoying day, at least weatherwise. Two warm fronts will lift north — one during the early morning and another late in the day. Both bring opportunities for clouds and showers.
However, at least 75 percent of your Sunday will be dry. Nonsensitive-to-rain outdoor activities will be OK. Otherwise, it’ll be warm, with low 70s again in places like Vineland, holding to near 60 on Long Beach Island and at the shore.
You can keep the windows open during the evening but close them overnight. Another low-pressure system will be nearby. Rain likely will start after midnight. A stiff south-to-southwest wind will develop. Rain will continue through the night and into Monday morning. Winds will then flip to the northwest, sustaining around 15 mph.
The low-pressure system will pull away during the afternoon. This will decrease but not completely eliminate rain coverage.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s during the day. We will then dry out midweek.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.