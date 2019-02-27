MAYS LANDING − The detention hearing for a Mays Landing man arrested last week for holding women captive and forcing them into prostitution was rescheduled for March 4, according to the Criminal Case Management Office at Atlantic County Superior Court.
He will be in front of Judge Patricia Wild.
Joshua was set to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing in front of Judge Jeffery M. Waldman.
El Joshua, 36, trafficked three adult women out of his Pearce Road home and used violence to make them engage in prostitution and domestic servitude, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
He was charged with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Officials said Joshua supplied the women with heroin and used coercion to get them to perform sexual acts.
One woman escaped through a window of the house and alerted authorities to the human trafficking operation Joshua was running, officials said.
