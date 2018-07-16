Devins Lane in Pleasantville will be closed Monday through Wednesday due to a railroad crossing repair, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
Repairs began at 6 a.m. on Monday and will go on through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Both lanes will be closed during repairs.
The existing railroad crossing will be removed and replaced with a new concrete crossing and asphalt, according to the press release.
The detours will be coordinated with the local police and the roadway could reopen if work is completed early.
The federally-funded project is included within the NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program that repairs, upgrades or removes 30 crossings each year, statewide, according to the release.
Weather could affect the time of the project and motorists should check www.511nj.org for traffic information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.