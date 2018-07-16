Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Devins Lane in Pleasantville will be closed Monday through Wednesday due to a railroad crossing repair, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Repairs began at 6 a.m. on Monday and will go on through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Both lanes will be closed during repairs.

The existing railroad crossing will be removed and replaced with a new concrete crossing and asphalt, according to the press release.

The detours will be coordinated with the local police and the roadway could reopen if work is completed early.

The federally-funded project is included within the NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program that repairs, upgrades or removes 30 crossings each year, statewide, according to the release.

Weather could affect the time of the project and motorists should check www.511nj.org for traffic information.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

Tags

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.