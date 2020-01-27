Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WILDWOOD — On the sidewalk outside Fox Park and across from Kelly's Cafe Monday morning, Maria Poalillo, 64, of Totowa, Passaic County, teared up when she spoke of Donald Trump.
"I'm so happy he's my president, Poalillo said.
She had been camped there with her sister, Toni Patacco, 54, also of Totowa, since Sunday afternoon, making the pair some of the earliest arrivals for Tuesday evening's rally featuring the president and Representative Jeff Van Drew at the Wildwood Convention Center.
Just before Poalillo became choked up, cars flew by beeping their horns in recognition of their support, as the drivers pumped their fists out their windows. Poalillo and those around them howled and cheered in response.
“I can’t do this in Northern New Jersey, okay? Because they’ll smack me in the face,” she said. “Very Democratic. Nasty Democrats! Nasty! Mean."
Those supportive motorists honking their approval represent the general vibe in town since this weekend, Poalillo said.
“One finger. One guy gave us the finger," she said. "So out of 500 cars, one finger, that’s really good."
The sisters are holding their place in line with lawn chairs and making the most of the cold, long wait, all in the hopes of getting a good spot in tomorrow's rally. The Convention Center holds some 7,500 people, but Van Drew has said around 100,000 tickets have been given out.
Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of political views, the forecast will be key for the Presidential visit Tuesday at the Wildwood Convention Center, as thousands of people will be waiting in line, demonstrating or coordinating the visit for hours outside.
If this was any other year, Tuesday, Jan. 28, would have been just another quiet weekday buried in the deepest depths of the offseason in Wildwood. But this year on that day, hordes of red hat-wearing conservatives will swarm the beachside community to catch a glimpse of President Donald J. Trump as he becomes the first president in modern times to visit South Jersey, stopping in at the Wildwood Convention Center for one of his signature rallies.
In other words, admittance is by no means guaranteed, and the scene in town Monday showed the diehards are willing to do what it takes to see the President they have spent years supporting.
Sympathetic people in town have brought coffee, donuts and hot dogs to sustain those settled in for the long haul. But for the most part, it's the camaraderie of those also love Trump that is keeping them going.
It was about 45 degrees in town as workers hustled around the Convention Center making last minute preparations. Landscapers trimmed and cut the lawn and fences were up in the parking lot ready to corral attendees snaking their way to the rally. Porta potties and vendor trucks were stationed at the ready for the crowd of thousands on the horizons.
Across from the Convention Center, the owner of the Oceanic Hotel is capitalizing on the incoming crowds, an unusual opportunity for businesses in the seaside city in the middle of winter.
They are not renting rooms, as it would cost too much to get the water on, said general manager Mike DiDomenico. But they are opening their bar and kitchen, and are selling t-shirts and other memorabilia in the lobby. Red, white and blue lights were installed outside and Trump flags flew above pro-Trump gear for sale on the sidewalk. Prep for the crowds began about a week and a half ago, said owner Paul Chiolo.
Supporters have been trickling in and trucks have sped by honking their support. After 32 years in the city, Chiolo couldn't recall an event in the offseason that brought as many people as the Trump rally.
"We didn't open officially until yesterday but it hasn't really stopped since," Chiolo said. "And even this morning — we've been here since about 6:30 (a.m.) — and as I'm watching the time go by it's more and more people ... are coming in."
The first person in line, Gaetano "Duke" Reale, of Galloway, got in line at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Him and his party have taken turns watching over the seats and warming up in the car.
"This country loves this president, okay? And we just all support him. We don't like how he's being harrassed by the media. ... We don't care if he gets impeached ten times, we're gonna pull the handle on November 3 for this man, okay? So everybody's gotta get on the Trump train, it's that simple," Reale said. "We're all here because we love America, we believe in America. We're gonna live free and we're gonna stay free. Trump 2020. That's my slogan. Live free, stay free, okay?"
Sharon DeMayo, 48, of Sicklerville, got to the sidewalk at Fox Park around 9 a.m. She and her friend, Christine Doberstein, 50, of Franklinville, brought a ton of quilts to get through the night ahead.
"It's great. Everybody's been nice. Everybody's helping each other out and keeping places in line," DeMayo said. "I'm a little worried about overnight but we're parked not that far away so we're gonna be switching, sleeping in the car, taking a nap, getting warm."
