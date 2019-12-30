Wednesday begins a new year. Some people think it also begins a new decade, though technically decades begin with the year that ends in “1” (thus 2021 would be the official first year of the new decade).
Still, most people and popular culture will consider 2020 as the first year of “the ‘20s.” And, as an astronomer, I can tell you that 2020 will be a truly spectacular year for skywatchers. In fact, I think it may be the most amazing year for sights of the planets in about three decades.
I’ll be presenting a full preview of the year’s great planetary —and other astronomica l— wonders two weeks from now (the first of these columns actually published in 2020).
But in today’s column I will be discussing in depth a sky-sight due Saturday that will be a challenging observation, due to its late hour and the cold.
Still, there’s no doubt that if skies are clear in the hours before dawn on Saturday this may be the first of the great astronomy sights of 2020 — the peak of the elusive Quadrantid meteor shower.
By the way, if you’re already thinking that nothing could get you outdoors at 3 a.m. on a January night, I will be finishing this column with an alternative sight — one that is now spectacularly visible, even through the window of a dark room, every clear night.
A race chance to see the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower: A meteor is a sudden and beautifully startling streak of light in the sky. It is caused by a usually small bit of space rock or dust entering Earth’s atmosphere at speeds often in excess of 100,000 mph and essentially burning up from friction.
A meteor shower is an increased number of meteors all appearing to shoot away from a particular spot among the constellations called the “radiant.”
These meteor showers occur on about the same nights every year, but in some years the view of them is hindered by bright moonlight. For this Saturday’s big shower, the Quadrantids, there is, in most years, an additional problem: its peak activity does not persist for a typical two to three nights but rather for only two to three hours.
If at our longitude on the U.S. East Coast the Quadrantid peak occurs during daylight or when the radiant is below the horizon, no Quadrantids will be seen.
Ideally, in New Jersey, to see the spectacular maximum numbers of the Quadrantid peak, we need the moon below the horizon with the peak occurring between about 2 and 5 a.m. of the key date.
That’s exactly what happens this year. The predicted time that Earth will pass through the densest part of the narrow Quadrantid meteoroid steam is about 3 a.m. Jan. 4 — this Saturday before dawn.
If weather is very clear that morning, and you observe in an open field or lot that is many miles from city lights, you could conceivably see many dozens of meteors per hour — 100 or more Quadrantids in an hour, shooting from the northeast, is not out of question.
Of course, if skies are clear this time of year, the weather will be cold. How many of us are willing to go to this much trouble and chill for almost any natural beauty? If you already live in the country and have an unobstructed view of most of the sky, you can set your alarm clock and step out for a few minutes around 3, 4 or 5 a.m. to see if the “Quads” are really living up to predictions.
And if you’re located in a city and can only see a little sky? You’ll have to decide whether to accept the challenge of the Quadrantids. Do bear in mind that New Jersey doesn’t get such an astronomically good set-up for the Quads even once a decade on an average.
A blazing alternative: Want a sky-sight both glorious and easy? Each clear day, check low in the southwest in the hour or two after sunset — you’ll see the brightest planet, Venus.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
