HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old from Mays Landing was identified as the man injured in a dirt bike crash on Saturday, police said.

Bryan Gillis, 30, of Mays Landing, was traveling on a dirt bike Saturday along a wooded trail just off of Leipzig Ave near the Atlantic City Expressway when he struck a log covered by high grass, police said in a news alert.

He was thrown over the handlebars, hit his head and went unconscious. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Gillis was able to contact a family member once he regained consciousness and he was taken to the side of the road to wait for police and medical attention.

Police responded to the report of the dirt bike crash at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, but it is unknown how long Gillis was unconscious, police said. 

Gillis was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life-threatening injuries. The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics also responded to the scene.

