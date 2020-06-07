We are living in unprecedented times of life-altering events accompanied by uncertainty and added strains.
With all that is going on today, you (or someone you love) could be experiencing distress and not realize it. Emotional discomfort is often called distress, and there are many different ways you can feel uncomfortable from being hot, cold, tired, in pain, hungry, unwell or fearing the unknown or dealing with a lot change to feelings of regret or anger.
These times are very dynamic, and they can take an emotional toll on you, your family, friends, associates and those in your community. And while a lot has been said and written on how to take special care during this time, I am joining with healthcare professionals to encourage everyone to understand when it comes to medical matters, what you think and feel and how you manage your feelings can affect your overall health. There is a heart, mind and body connection.
Distress and your health
Emotions are inextricably linked to every life experience and your well-being. Negative emotional responses to life situations can lead to tense muscles, pain, headaches, stomach problems, loss of sleep and focus, change of appetite, elevated blood pressure and an increased chance of developing (or accelerating) heart disease — along with many other serious health problems.
How do your thoughts and feelings affect your health?
Your brain produces substances that can improve your health. These substances include endorphins, which are natural painkillers, and gamma globulin, which strengthens your immune system.
On the other hand, negative thoughts and emotions can keep your brain from producing some of these chemicals that help your body heal.
That doesn’t mean you should blame yourself for feeling down or having illnesses beyond your control. But your thoughts and state of mind are resources you can use to have a positive effect on your health. Studies show time and time again that what your brain produces depends in part on your thoughts, feelings and expectations.
Thus, taking time to consider your emotional well-being can help you to stay healthier overall.
Recognize your feelings
These times have presented pain in uncertainty, loss, change — and it is important to recognize that. Too many people have a habit of running from painful emotions or compartmentalizing their feelings. Keeping them inside can make you feel worse.
Recognize your emotions and understand why you are having them. Take time by sorting out the causes of sadness, stress and anxiety in your life can help you manage your emotional health.
It’s OK to let your loved ones know when something is bothering you. However, keep in mind that your family and friends may not always be able to help you deal with your feelings appropriately. At these times, ask someone outside the situation for help. Try asking your family doctor, a counselor or a religious adviser for advice and support to help you improve your emotional health.
Key understandings
While working through your emotions, it’s good to know:
Depression: Symptoms include a persistent feeling of sadness, fatigue, insomnia and loss of interest. Depression affects how you feel, think and behave, and it can interfere with normal day-to-day activities. The truth of the matter is that much of what we are living through today and being asked to do is unscripted, unknowable and uncertain. And that can lead to depression.
Grief: A natural response to loss, with both psychological and physical implications. Losing a loved one, health, financial stability or sense of safety, are some causes (as are divorce, loss of a friendship or other relationships).
When you suffer a loss, you experience major stress, perhaps even depression, exhaustion, insomnia, physical weakness, difficulty thinking clearly or concentrating, social withdrawal or the development of unhealthy habits. Grief can be accompanied by feelings of loneliness or isolation or feelings of heartache or heartbreak.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Triggered by a traumatic event, PTSD can result in emotional, behavioral and physical reactions and changes that increase the risk of having a heart attack. Those suffering may engage in risky or unhealthy behaviors to help them cope and emotionally regulate.
Anxiousness: Anxiety is a normal reaction to uncertainty and things that may harm you, but too much can cause harm. Feeling stressed and fearful every day takes a toll on your health and well-being very quickly. Mounting worries and fear can lead to panic attacks, and people who already experience a lot of anxiety may find their anxiety worsening.
Loneliness: The gap between what you desire from social relationships and what you actually receive from social relationships is loneliness. Physical distancing to prevent this highly contagious virus has unfortunately led to social distancing and decreased human touch and social interaction. When it is long-lasting, it can affect more than just your mental well-being. Loneliness ranks high as a risk factor for heart disease, and it can cause or exacerbate high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and even Alzheimer’s.
Hostility: Research shows that anger and hostility are significantly associated with both a higher risk for coronary heart disease in healthy individuals and poorer outcomes in patients with existing heart disease. Conversely, studies have found that suppressed anger impairs the heart’s ability to vary its rate in response to daily stress.
Action: The goal is to appropriately have methods to express your emotions.
• Know there is a significant mind-and-body connection and try to recognize your emotions and understand why you are having them — sorting out the causes of sadness, stress, anger and anxiety in your life can help you manage your overall health, positively.
• Identify what triggers your stress (24/7 news cycle, social media, toxic relationships, overscheduling) and practice stress management skills to change what you can, adapt or accept it.
• Don’t ignore symptoms or concerns and talk to your physician if you feel like your emotional factors are not being managed in a healthy manner. They may refer you to a trained mental health professional that can help you.
• Create a wise support team around you — friends, family, co-workers, health professionals. Talk with them about your feelings.
• Balance is important to deal with negative feelings, but try to focus on the positive things in your life, too. Practice gratitude, shifting your perspective from what is not right in your life — or lacking — toward what is good.
Understand that the mind-and-body connection can have tremendous positive effects. When you are mentally strong, this can be an effective medicine. You are more likely to eat well, be physically active, sleep better, refrain from risky behaviors (not smoke or drink in excess), relax and manage your stress. Take good care!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.