Looking ahead at the next seven days, most will sit in the summer doldrums of 80-degree temperatures, some humidity, plenty of dry time, with some pop-up afternoon storms.
We’ll begin Friday just like Thursday, with a good amount of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the day though, and hopefully you took advantage leaving the window open overnight. We start in the upper 60s.
A southeast wind will put the lid on temperatures becoming excessive. In fact, we’ll sit between 80-85 degrees for the day — lovely summer weather.
A front will continue to sit just nearby. Meanwhile, high pressure sits in the Great Lakes. That will continue to bring dry weather and low humidity to the northern half of the state.
We sit somewhere in between for the day. Expect isolated showers and storms between 2 and 10 p.m. west of the Garden State Parkway. The rest should hold dry, making a good day to have an extended weekend at the shore.
During the evening, temperatures will slide into the 70s. As long as you don’t have a storm, it will be wonderful to hang out and enjoy.
Also during the evening, though, there could be minor coastal flooding for an hour or two thanks to the new moon. If your block or roads you usually travel on typically flood, they will have water. No damage to homes or buildings will occur. Otherwise, morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s as clouds increase.
Saturday’s forecast will be dominated by a wave of moisture that rides up the East Coast. Do not plan on a washout. Do plan, though, to make a quick run for it with any showers and storms that develop. Storms will be more miss than hit during the morning.
Then, for the afternoon, expect scattered storm coverage. Winds will be out of the south and could be gusty at the shore. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Storms will diminish Saturday evening. Another round of minor-stage coastal flooding will be likely on what will otherwise be a nice night outside. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 60s (inland) to mid-70s (shore).
Sunday will see morning sunshine fuel isolated afternoon thunderstorms inland. So, all of us are dry for most of the time. The heat will go up, as we talk 85-90 degrees now.
The same pattern will continue Monday through Wednesday. Expect mostly dry weather, and even a completely dry Monday. Sunshine will fuel spotty afternoon storms, and that is life during a South Jersey summer.
Also, in what is a slow, slow change in the times, those of you west of about Hammonton to Fortescue will have your last pre-6 a.m. sunrise of the year Friday. It’ll take some time to make it all the way through our area. Long Beach Island will have its last early sunrise Tuesday.
Lastly, Alexa will be back with the forecast in Saturday’s edition. Please welcome her back again!
