MIDDLE TOWNSHIP-- Police have started an investigation into the death of a dog found inside a trash bag dumped in the Goshen section of the township Tuesday.
Officers found the dog, which they described as an older brown-colored female Labrador mix, on the shoulder of Bucks Avenue.
According to Captain Bill Adams, the dog was already dead when police arrived. Officers were told that the bag was seen on the road for about two days prior to the call.
There were no identification tags found on the dog, Adams said.
The department plans to transport the dog to the state police lab to conduct a Necropsy to get more information about the dog's cause of death.
"Once we get that. We'll go from there," Adams said.
In a separate instance, a dead dog was found inside a trash can two weeks ago in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's office.
On Feb. 8, Prosecutor Jeffery H. Sutherland announced in a news release that an animal cruelty investigation was being conducted in Upper Township to determine if a crime had taken place relating to the dog's death.
Adams said that he does not know of any relationship between these two cases at this time and that the investigation is still preliminary.
Middle Township police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 609-465-8700 or go to the department's website at www.middlepd.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.