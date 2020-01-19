WILDWOOD — Named for the famous Coca-Cola polar bears, Kola Bear, a seven-year-old Japanese Akita, was clearly in his happy place at the Wildwood Convention Center Sunday with his owner, Dr. George Petruncil, of Mantua, Gloucester County.
The Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show was back in town.
At 120 pounds of pure white fur, Kola Bear was an eyecatcher, despite not being a contestant. Petruncil and Kola Bear were just there to check out the show and buy a collar.
"The dogs are all extremely well behaved. I mean, they got a great show. They have a wide variety ... they have a great day for it," Petruncil said. "I didn't really intend to bring him in here but they were kind enough to let me go in and do some shopping."
In the atrium, Kola Bear seemed sedated, with a big smile across his face. It could have been sensory overload inside the convention hall, as dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors and breeds — including some rare ones like a trio of Pyrenean Mastiffs — rested in kennels after a performance, stood proud on tables before doting owners or groomers, or pranced around the floor. If the parking lot — full of RVs — was any indication, people came from all over to prove their dog was best.
There was locals, too, though.
Sandy Wytoshek, of Brigantine, has driven all up and down the east coast with her six-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Rover, a "Grand Champion Silver," for shows.
"I like it 'cause it's close to home," Wytoshek said laughing. "I'm only 45 minutes away, rather than driving to Maine, or Florida, or North Carolina or whatever. ... It's close to home and it's a beautiful, beautiful, nice, clean facility."
Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in Wildwood
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
DT5B2609.JPG
DT5B2612.JPG
DT5B2613.JPG
DT5B2615.JPG
DT5B2617.JPG
DT5B2619.JPG
DT5B2606.JPG
DT5B2620.JPG
DT5B2621.JPG
DT5B2622.JPG
DT5B2625.JPG
DT5B2626.JPG
DT5B2627.JPG
DT5B2628.JPG
DT5B2629.JPG
DT5B2635.JPG
DT5B2637.JPG
DT5B2638.JPG
DT5B2639.JPG
DT5B2642.JPG
DT5B2644.JPG
DT5B2647.JPG
DT5B2652.JPG
DT5B2655.JPG
DT5B2657.JPG
DT5B2658.JPG
DT5B2659.JPG
DT5B2665.JPG
DT5B2667.JPG
DT5B2668.JPG
DT5B2669.JPG
DT5B2671.JPG
DT5B2672.JPG
DT5B2675.JPG
DT5B2677.JPG
DT5B2678.JPG
DT5B2679.JPG
DT5B2680.JPG
DT5B2682.JPG
Last year, Rover competed in "well over 100 shows" was the 13th ranked English Springer Spaniel in the country. Wytoshek was hoping her dog could bring home some more hardware Sunday afternoon. He was set to show in his breed category, an automatic win as no other English Springer Spaniels were present, and then in the sporting category, which he has won at other competitions.
It takes a team to train and maintain a dog like Rover. Sandy owns him with her husband, Walter, and another co-owner, the dog's breeder, Laureen Camisi of Tabernacle, Burlington County. Lexie Ditlow is his professional handler.
"He will be showing at Westminster next month," Wytoshek said. "So, we're hoping for something good to happen there."
Across the floor, Stacy Miller, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, attended to three precisely groomed standard poodles, two parents — Finn, 2, and Willow, 4 — and their daughter, Mirra, 11 months old.
A lot of work goes in to getting the dogs just so before judge's have the final say. Miller started on Tuesday for the weekend event, shaving all three. On Wednesday, she bathed two and trimmed one. Thursday, she bathed another one and trimmed another one. And then she spends five hours on their appearance before the go into the ring. She had her blow dryer out and at the ready.
Her dogs have competed in other dog shows before, but never the Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
"It's nice, very nice. I love it, it's nice and open, it's not real loud. Tons of space, which is a big plus," Miller said. "It's been great."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.