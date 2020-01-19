Kola Bear

At 120 pounds of pure white fur, Kola Bear was an eyecatcher at the The Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, despite not being a contestant. She is pictured with her owner, George Petruncil, on January 19, 2020.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

WILDWOOD — Named for the famous Coca-Cola polar bears, Kola Bear, a seven-year-old Japanese Akita, was clearly in his happy place at the Wildwood Convention Center Sunday with his owner, Dr. George Petruncil, of Mantua, Gloucester County. 

The Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show was back in town. 

At 120 pounds of pure white fur, Kola Bear was an eyecatcher, despite not being a contestant. Petruncil and Kola Bear were just there to check out the show and buy a collar.

"The dogs are all extremely well behaved. I mean, they got a great show. They have a wide variety ... they have a great day for it," Petruncil said. "I didn't really intend to bring him in here but they were kind enough to let me go in and do some shopping."

In the atrium, Kola Bear seemed sedated, with a big smile across his face. It could have been sensory overload inside the convention hall, as dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors and breeds — including some rare ones like a trio of Pyrenean Mastiffs — rested in kennels after a performance, stood proud on tables before doting owners or groomers, or pranced around the floor. If the parking lot — full of RVs — was any indication, people came from all over to prove their dog was best. 

There was locals, too, though.

Sandy Wytoshek, of Brigantine, has driven all up and down the east coast with her six-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Rover, a "Grand Champion Silver," for shows. 

"I like it 'cause it's close to home," Wytoshek said laughing. "I'm only 45 minutes away, rather than driving to Maine, or Florida, or North Carolina or whatever. ... It's close to home and it's a beautiful, beautiful, nice, clean facility."

Last year, Rover competed in "well over 100 shows" was the 13th ranked English Springer Spaniel in the country. Wytoshek was hoping her dog could bring home some more hardware Sunday afternoon. He was set to show in his breed category, an automatic win as no other English Springer Spaniels were present, and then in the sporting category, which he has won at other competitions. 

It takes a team to train and maintain a dog like Rover. Sandy owns him with her husband, Walter, and another co-owner, the dog's breeder, Laureen Camisi of Tabernacle, Burlington County. Lexie Ditlow is his professional handler.

"He will be showing at Westminster next month," Wytoshek said. "So, we're hoping for something good to happen there."

Across the floor, Stacy Miller, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania,  attended to three precisely groomed standard poodles, two parents — Finn, 2, and Willow, 4 — and their daughter, Mirra, 11 months old. 

A lot of work goes in to getting the dogs just so before judge's have the final say. Miller started on Tuesday for the weekend event, shaving all three. On Wednesday, she bathed two and trimmed one. Thursday, she bathed another one and trimmed another one. And then she spends five hours on their appearance before the go into the ring. She had her blow dryer out and at the ready.

Her dogs have competed in other dog shows before, but never the Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.

"It's nice, very nice. I love it, it's nice and open, it's not real loud. Tons of space, which is a big plus," Miller said. "It's been great."

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments