Ed Nelson was metal detecting along the Cape May beach in 2016, when he spotted a seal laying in the sand about 40 feet from him.
He did next what many do: took a selfie with the creature, otherwise known as a "sealfie," and posted it online. The photo garnered dozens of comments, some correctly warning Nelson he shouldn't stand so close to the animal.
"I've here all my life, over 45 years, (and this was) the first seal I've seen on the beach," Nelson said. "(But) knowing the rules now, I will take pictures, if ever given the chance again, at an appropriate distance."
Nelson isn't the only person who's made the mistake.
Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reminded animal-lovers that seals need space. About 150 feet of space, which amounts to the length of roughly four school buses. Keep pets away too, the agency advises, and don't feed them.
"The popularity of selfies and capturing any moment through photographs or video is posing a new threat to wildlife and humans, including seals," the NOAA wrote in a release.
Seal pups lay on the beach while their mothers hunt in the water, sometimes for up to 24 hours. A mother seal, feeling unsafe, may not return to her pup if she sees a person standing nearby.
Pets and people in close proximity could be in danger too, and risk getting bitten. The NOAA is currently monitoring an outbreak of distemper among seals in the northeast, a viral disease that can be transmitted to dogs.
Some signs you might be too close to a seal: It's waving its flippers, barking, repeatedly yawning or backing away.
"Despite their appearance, these aren’t friendly behaviors," the NOAA says. "They are the seal’s way of telling you to back off because it is uncomfortable and getting nervous."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.