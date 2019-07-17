EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Community members are raising money and collecting donations to help a family of four displaced by a fire that destroyed their home on Ocean Heights Avenue on Monday.
Mike Servis, who owns the home and lives with his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters, said Monday he believed the fire began after a cable technician was at his home Monday afternoon.
Township Fire Official Donald Stauffer said Wednesday the fire is considered accidental, but he is still waiting on more experts to determine its cause.
In the meantime, an online fundraiser has been created for the family, and some people have started collecting clothing donations for them at the township's community center on English Creek Avenue.
According to the GoFundMe, the family are longtime residents of the township and involved in the community.
Jennifer Servis has served as president of the PTO at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in Somers Point and has helped organize fundraisers including Egg Harbor Township High School's Project Graduation, the post states.
As of Wednesday, the fundraiser had reached $2,535 of a $10,000 goal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.