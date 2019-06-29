Locals made their way to the Yacht Club of Pleasantville on Saturday for the 25th Annual Donny Fund Day.
The day honors Donny Sykes, who passed due to complications from scleroderma. Attendees were treated to food and beverages and music from a steel drum band. They also got to watch participants swim, paddleboard and kayak through a course in Lakes Bay.
John Glassey, a member of the Donny Fund Board of Trustees, helps put together the event every year to raise money for children with illnesses.
"People come to this every year," Glassey said in the packed Yacht Club. "This is all local people. They know that all the money raised goes to local families.
"Some of these sponsors have been with us all 25 years."
According to Glassey, the Donny Fund has raised nearly $1 million since its inception in 1993.
