The fifth gray, gloomy and damp start in a row Wednesday should not fool you into thinking about wet weather. South Jersey will be mostly dry as a coastal storm sails offshore. Brighter weather will come after, but at the expense of coastal flooding.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will range from just above freezing in the Pine Barrens to near 40 at the shore. A stiff wind will blow off the water, giving a maritime feel to the air.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
A strong low-pressure system will go off the South Carolina coast. Instead of making a cut north, though, it will go more east. That will be thanks to the low pressure from this past weekend, as well as high pressure. That will act as a wall from bringing it up the coast.
So, the result will be a cloudy morning, with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon as the storm pulls farther away. The northeast wind of 15-20 mph will put a cap on high temperatures, which should only reach to around 50 degrees.
Now, if this were a different universe, where the storm did cut north, some snow would have been in the realm of possibility. Wouldn’t that have been quite the April Fools’ joke, given this past winter?
Moving along, the sky will clear out Wednesday night. Drier air will come in, too. That will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s by midnight for many. Low temperatures will again be near freezing in Folsom and far inland spots, with upper 30s along the shore.
Thursday will be another dry day, though this time, the wind will come from the northwest. That will reinforce the drier air and provide us with a good amount of blue sky. A walk around the neighborhood will be fine to do, along with construction projects. Highs will top out in the mid-50s.
You can then repeat that cycle for Friday and Saturday. We’ll be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonable, in light jacket territory. High pressure will be to our west, while the low pressure from the weekend, which will have merged with the coastal storm that will miss us Wednesday, will stay to our east.
That will lead to coastal flooding. The Friday night to Sunday morning high tides may reach flood stage. The low pressure to our east will be massive, and churning up higher and higher seas as it barely budges throughout the rest of this week. Flood stage should remain in the minor, nuisance stage, but will be revisited this week.
Finally, I’d like to end with what happened with our weather Monday. We did get the sun, but mainly west of the Garden State Parkway and not until the afternoon. My forecast did have warmer and brighter conditions. The reason for the difference was that a warm front never lifted through the area. That would have mixed out the clouds and brought in the higher temperatures. Instead, we had to let the sun do the work and break down the clouds, which did happen, but it took longer than if the warm front passed through.
