WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - A 31-year-old Dorothy man died at a Lubbock, Texas hospital on July 1 after succumbing to life-threatening injuries from a car crash, the Lubbock Avalanche Journal said.
Raymond E. Phelps was driving north and veered into the median in the 3900 block of East Loop 289 on June 29, according to what investigators with the Lubbock Police Department major crash investigation unit told the newspaper.
Phelps' vehicle then hit the guardrail and fell between the overpasses, causing the car to catch on fire, the newspaper said.
Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and used the Jaws of Life to remove Phelps from the vehicle, the newspaper said. Phelps was taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital.
Lubbock investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash as of last week, the newspaper said.
Phelps was born in Vineland and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2005. He attended Cumberland County Votech where he received his cosmetology / barber license.
Phelps worked for several barber shops all over the South Jersey area.
