VENTNOR-- Traffic on the Dorset Avenue Bridge may experience minor delays starting Wednesday as repairs continue on the bridge this week from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
According to Atlantic County officials, a westbound lane shift may be in effect rom April 10 through April 15, excluding Saturday and Sunday.
The road will remain open, but traffic may shift around the work area so county officials say motorists should proceed with caution and may experience minor delays.
The north sidewalk may also be closed to pedestrian traffic starting at 7 a.m. each day.
The work is being done to remove, inspect, reinstall and test the bridge's span lock mechanisms that ensure proper opening and closing of bridge, according to Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
County officials advise drivers to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Repairs to the bridge started earlier in March will be ongoing through mid-May, county officials said.
Weekly advisories will be issued to alert motorists and pedestrians of changing traffic patterns.
