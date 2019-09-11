Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Downbeach community welcomed the Hahn family and celebrated the American Legion Post 469's Wounded Warrior Week with a motorcade parade and barbecue behind the Longport Municipal Building. (Sept 10, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
LONGPORT — A strip mall parking lot isn't typically the first stop families want to make on their way to a shore vacation.
But when greeted with the pomp and circumstance of fire trucks, police officers, pipes and drum corp and more than 30 motorcycle riders, The Hahn family realized their week vacation would lime any other vacation they have had.
On Tuesday night, the Downbeach community welcomed U.S. Navy SEALs veteran Joseph Hahn, 37, his wife Morgan, 33, and their four sons to South Jersey with a patriotic motorcade escort through Ventnor and down Atlantic Avenue the to a celebration behind the city's municipal building.
"I'm from a small town in Texas, so this is the most people I've seen in a long time," said Hahn.
His family now lives in Oklahoma and began their journey to South Jersey at 4 a.m., Tuesday morning. The long trek included a connecting flight in the North Carolina, a Jitney ride from Philadelphia International Airport to Ventnor, dotted with the occasional nap.
Arriving at the starting point of the parade at the Ventnor Shopping Plaza was a complete surprise to the Hahn family, who were escorted through the town in a customized convertible stretch limousine.
"It was a super big surprise, it's a true honor," said Hahn.
The Longport American Legion Post 469 coordinated their 8th annual Wounded Warrior Week, which gifts an all-expense-paid week vacation in the borough to a service member and their family to thank them for their service and sacrifice to the country. The week is a local effort started by the American Legion Post and uses the national resources of the military branches to find a veteran service member to gift a vacation at a beachfront home.
Over the years, the area locals have made the parade an annual celebration.
"We've done this for the past two years," said Marion Ball, 55, of Ventnor, "It's such a great event. It brings us all together to honor the veterans. I love it."
Along the route, dozens of Ventnor Heights, Margate and Longport residents waved American flags at the passing parade and held signs thanking Hahn for his service.
Members of the America Legion Riders and the Ladies Auxiliary gifted the Hahn family with beach toys and vacation necessities for their sons Hunter, 12, Blake, 5, Clayton, 3, and 18-month-old Gunner, as well as spending cash for the week.
American Legion Post 469 Commander Larry Pacentrilli said Monday the organization coordinated a fishing day trip for Hahn and his sons, as well as a night out on the Ocean City Boardwalk and other family events.
"The boys are super excited, they have been talking about the beach all week, said Hahn. His youngest sons immediately ran to the small sand patch around the pavilion behind the Municipal Building. "They're running around in this sand because they think this is the beach," he said.
Air Force veteran Tom Messina, 87, of Mullica Township, said he personally helped raise more than $1,700 for the Wounded Warrior Week through the American Legion's poppy sales.
"We are proud of our American Legion members and the community for supporting this event." said Longport Mayor Nick Russo during the welcoming ceremony and barbecue, "Joe, you not only represent yourself, but you represent every single wounded warrior."
Hahn was attending college at Texas A & M when the Sept 11 attack occurred. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, joining the special operations division and was stationed with the west coast team from 2005 to 2009. Hahn was deployed multiple times as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. During two separate pre-deployment training session, Hahn suffered severe injuries to both his legs, require surgeries and long recovery time. He returned to the service after his recovery and was deployed two more times. In addition to Hahn sustained several traumatic brain injuries from explosions while deployed. He was medically retired in 2017 and was awarded the Purple Heart, the Joint Meritorious Service Medal, combat action ribbons and multiple commendations from the Navy, Marine Corp and Presidential Unit for his service.
"I never looked at anything I've done as extraordinary, by any means," Hahn said humbly, "I just enjoy being with my brothers and being with my fellow vets."
