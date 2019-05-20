MARGATE, NJ – Starting on June 3, 2019 on the Downbeach Express, Class 1 Express Pass patrons will pay $1.40 per crossing, and Class 1 cash travelers will pay $2.00 per crossing, which marks a 10 cent and 25 cent toll increase, respectively.
The rate increase is the first in three years, according to David Goddard, who serves as President of Ole Hansen and Sons, and managing partner of the Margate Bridge Company, which owns and operates the Downbeach Express.
“The fare increase is made necessary by the high cost of maintaining the four bridges and the more than two miles of roadway that comprise the Downbeach Express,” said Goddard. “These bridges are nearly 90 years old and require continuous and intense upkeep and maintenance. We have spent and continue to spend millions of dollars in capital repair and maintenance costs to keep the bridges and roadway safe and well-conditioned. The only way to fund this work is through periodic toll adjustments.”
“The Downbeach Express is an important access way for thousands of area residents and visitors,” added Goddard. “It is our responsibility to ensure their safety, and to ensure that the bridges and roadway remain operational.”
Those who utilize the Downbeach Express may continue to purchase or replenish their Express Pass Cards online via credit card at www.downbeachexpress.com or on Fridays at the Jewish Community Center in Margate via cash or credit card. Patrons can also replenish cards at the Bridge toll plaza via cash or credit card.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.