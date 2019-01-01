Galloway power outage

Atlantic City Electric is reporting a power outage due to downed lines, which is affecting more than 3,000 customers as of 2 p.m. New Year's Day.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Downed power lines on East Moss Mill Road caused a temporary outage for more than 3,000 residents on New Year's Day.

Galloway Township police said the power lines were damaged from a tree. Moss Mill Road will be closed between South Pitney and Old Port roads as Atlantic City Electric works to fix the problem.

The electric company's outage map shows that the issue initially affected more than 3,000 customers in the area. As of 2:30 p.m., only about 184 customers were without power.

Galloway police cautioned that traffic lights may also be out in the area and that drivers should use caution.

Staff Writer

Previously interned and reported for Boston.com, The Asbury Park Press, The Boston Globe

