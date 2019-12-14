HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A tree downed by heavy rains took out power to about 2,000 customers a little after 5 p.m. in the township's biggest shopping area Friday, according to Atlantic City Electric.
"Once it was cleared, power was safely restored to all customers fully by 6:22 p.m.," said spokesman Tim Stokes.
Stokes said the tree fell at the corner of the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in the township.
The outage affected the Hamilton Commons shopping center on the Black Horse Pike, home to the Regal movie theater, Big Lots, Ross Dress For Less and other stores; and the Consumer Square shopping center, leaving some workers and shoppers in the dark.
It also affected traffic lights in the area.
Stokes said it's important for people to stay away from downed wires, and to report them promptly to ACE by calling 1-800-833-7476 or on the company's website at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm.
