Nina Radcliff

Dr. Nina Radcliff, M.D., lives in Galloway, writes a health and wellness column for The Press of Atlantic City, and is often seen on broadcast news speaking about health issues.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / Multimedia Editor//

Confused about what to do to safeguard you and your family from the new coronavirus? The Press of Atlantic City will host a live Facebook discussion 10 a.m. Friday to help answer those questions.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author, will be available to share information, discuss best practices and answer questions.

