Confused about what to do to safeguard you and your family from the new coronavirus? The Press of Atlantic City will host a live Facebook discussion 10 a.m. Friday to help answer those questions.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author, will be available to share information, discuss best practices and answer questions.
This week, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all casinos, gyms, racetracks, movie theaters, indo…
