ATLANTIC CITY — DraftKings, through its partnership with Resorts Casino Hotel, has launched the first online and mobile sports betting platforms in the state.
DraftKings online and mobile sports betting offering has cleared state regulatory approval Monday morning and is now available to the general public.
Matt Kalish, co-founder of DraftKings, said the soft launch of the company's online and mobile sports betting product, which began Aug. 1, was "fantastic."
"The goal was really to just trickle in enough customers to play the product where we could get some initial feedback, enough to make sure the product meet our standards as well as meeting the standards of the Division of Gaming Enforcement," he said. "As a testament to our technology and product team, who worked about a year on this, as well as the regulators who have very quickly put together a nation-leading regulation of this product, everything went really, really smoothly and we're excited to be able to launch to every customer who is currently in New Jersey starting today."
Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, said the casino hotel was “thrilled” to be first to market with online and mobile sports gaming in the state.
“It is an exciting day for New Jersey sports fans who now have the opportunity to bet on their favorite sports with an innovative and exciting mobile online app,” Giannantonio said.
Resorts also has a second online and mobile sports betting partnership with The Stars Group. The casino hotel and the Stars Group announced an extension of their existing partnership last week to include online and mobile sports wagering through the BetStars brand alongside the already existing online poker and casino offering available through the PokerStarsNJ brand.
