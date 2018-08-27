Drizzy is coming to Atlantic City.
Hard Rock announced on their Twitter page that hip hop artist Drake will be performing at Daer Nightclub on Sunday, Sep. 16.
ANNOUNCEMENT! 💥 @Drake is coming to @daernightclubac on Sunday, September 16th!— Hard Rock Atlantic City (@HardRockHCAC) August 27, 2018
Get your tickets NOW while they are still available! https://t.co/HSJdBxxvgh pic.twitter.com/f4utVHZV5T
General admission tickets start at $90, according to the nightclub's website.
