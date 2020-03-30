Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Department of Health, the  Vineland Health Department and the CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, according to Deputy Cumberland County Administrator Jody Hirata.

Only Cumberland County residents and CompleteCare Health Network patients with symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to schedule an appointment to be tested, Hirata said.

The Cumberland County drive-thru testing site will schedule testing appointments in advance to ensure a better overall experience for those getting tested — less wait time — and prioritize safety for those who are staffing the testing site.

In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened, Hirata said.

All individuals will then receive an appointment to be screened over the phone by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria of being symptomatic along with one of the specific risk factors, Hirata said.

If testing is recommended, the provider will send patient information directly to the Cumberland County Department of Health, and a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment, Hirata said.

CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening, Hirata said.

Primary-care providers of non-CompleteCare patients that live in Cumberland County and are in need of testing should direct their patients to call or visit CompleteCare’s website to be screened and registered for testing, Hirata said.

The Cumberland County Department of Health, Vineland Health Department, and CompleteCare Health Network will work to ensure people are informed of their results in a timely manner, Hirata said.

If symptoms worsen, individuals should immediately contact their doctor or go to the closest hospital if necessary being sure to call before going, Hirata said.

CompleteCare is not testing patients for COVID-19 at its health centers. Do not come to any health center locations or the health department for testing or if you think you have coronavirus, Hirata said.

CompleteCare has 10 medical facilities in Cumberland County and two in Cape May County.

Follow the Cumberland County Department of Health on social media for the most updated information at facebook.com/CCDOH or ccdoh.org. Information regarding the number of COVID-19 cases can be found at www.co.cumberland.nj.us, Hirata said

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

