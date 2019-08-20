MARMORA — Firefighters freed a driver from their vehicle Monday morning after it struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters from Marmora, Seaville, and Tuckahoe, as well as the Upper Township Division of EMS, responded to Tuckahoe Road between Tyler Road and Route 610 around 8 a.m.
Firefighters freed the driver, Dana Ross, 45, of Mays Landing, by cutting out the windshield, according to the post. EMS transported Ross to Shore Memorial Hospital.
State Police are investigating.
