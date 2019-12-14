Bills to create special driver's licenses for illegal immigrants will be considered by the full state Senate and Assembly Monday, after passing two legislative committees last week.

The bills (S-3229/A-4743) have angered GOP lawmakers, who oppose them vigorously.

Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, who was sworn in earlier this month, said the Legislature has its priorities wrong. Not only has it moved to give licenses to people here illegally, but it has approved legislation to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccinations.

“They passed one bill (in committee) that gives illegal immigrants a privilege that should be reserved for legal residents, and another that strips away the right to practice religion as they see fit, free from government interference or discrimination that is afforded by the U.S. and New Jersey constitutions," Testa said.  

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said Saturday he is still studying the license bill and hasn't yet decided how he'll vote on it.

State Sen. Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, have an online petition opposing Gov. Phil Murphy’s "sanctuary state policies," including driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. It has been signed more than 21,000 times, they said.

The bills are supported by Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and many Democrats in the Legislature, along with the ACLU-NJ and other advocacy groups. Supporters call it a basic fairness measure, and say allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses would make the roads safer by increasing car insurance coverage.

In addition, 15 mayors, including Bridgeton's Albert B. Kelly, support the bills, saying more than 71,900 residents in New Jersey lack access to a driver’s license.

Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., have implemented similar policies. Studies show rates of lack of car insurance decreased in Utah, California and New Mexico after the implementation of expanded access to driver's licenses, advocates said.

