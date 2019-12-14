Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, swears into office 1st district State Senator Michael Testa Jr. At his side are daughters Eva Marie, 9 and Sarah, 8, holding the Bible, with wife Julie and son Tripp, 3.
Immigrant activists rally Tuesday in front of the offices of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato in Northfield in favor of driver's licenses for illegal immigrants.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Immigrant activists were rallying in Northfield in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. Dec. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, swears into office 1st district State Senator Michael Testa Jr. At his side are daughters Eva Marie, 9 and Sarah, 8, holding the Bible, with wife Julie and son Tripp, 3.
Bills to create special driver's licenses for illegal immigrants will be considered by the full state Senate and Assembly Monday, after passing two legislative committees last week.
The bills (S-3229/A-4743) have angered GOP lawmakers, who oppose them vigorously.
Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, who was sworn in earlier this month, said the Legislature has its priorities wrong. Not only has it moved to give licenses to people here illegally, but it has approved legislation to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccinations.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Editor's Note: This story was updated Oct. 18 to clarify that Sheriff Robert Nolan has suspe…
“They passed one bill (in committee) that gives illegal immigrants a privilege that should be reserved for legal residents, and another that strips away the right to practice religion as they see fit, free from government interference or discrimination that is afforded by the U.S. and New Jersey constitutions," Testa said.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said Saturday he is still studying the license bill and hasn't yet decided how he'll vote on it.
NORTHFIELD — Immigrant-rights protesters gathered in the parking lot and on the front steps …
State Sen. Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, have an online petition opposing Gov. Phil Murphy’s "sanctuary state policies," including driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. It has been signed more than 21,000 times, they said.
The bills are supported by Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and many Democrats in the Legislature, along with the ACLU-NJ and other advocacy groups. Supporters call it a basic fairness measure, and say allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses would make the roads safer by increasing car insurance coverage.
In addition, 15 mayors, including Bridgeton's Albert B. Kelly, support the bills, saying more than 71,900 residents in New Jersey lack access to a driver’s license.
Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., have implemented similar policies. Studies show rates of lack of car insurance decreased in Utah, California and New Mexico after the implementation of expanded access to driver's licenses, advocates said.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.