Drivers in North Wildwood can now use an app to pay for their parking, according to a press release from the city.
The app, ParkMobile, is available at 1250 parking spaces and several lots around the city.
Drivers will need to download the app — available for free on iPhone and Android — and set up an account.
Drivers can enter a "zone number" when they are ready to start a session and the app will send a notification when the meter is running low, allowing drivers to extend the session from their phones "without having to rush back to the meter," according to the release.
“Park Mobile will help residents and visitors easily find and pay for parking, providing a convenience to North Wildwood,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.