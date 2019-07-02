ParkMobile

Drivers in North Wildwood can now pay for parking on ParkMobile. July 2, 2019.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

Drivers in North Wildwood can now use an app to pay for their parking, according to a press release from the city.

The app, ParkMobile, is available at 1250 parking spaces and several lots around the city.

Drivers will need to download the app — available for free on iPhone and Android — and set up an account.

Drivers can enter a "zone number" when they are ready to start a session and the app will send a notification when the meter is running low, allowing drivers to extend the session from their phones "without having to rush back to the meter," according to the release.

“Park Mobile will help residents and visitors easily find and pay for parking, providing a convenience to North Wildwood,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

