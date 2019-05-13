VENTNOR — An NJ Transit bus driver, three passengers and the driver of another vehicle were injured Monday morning following a collision on Wellington Avenue.
At 10:50 a.m., the bus carrying three passengers was exiting the Ventnor Shopping Plaza at the traffic light, making a left turn to head west. Police said a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta, driven by 20-year-old David Cullen, of Margate, was eastbound on Wellington Avenue when it entered the intersection and collided with the front portion of the bus.
The bus driver Arnaldo Figueroa, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, Cullen and the passengers aboard the bus: Bonnie Hartwell, 52, Carlos Soto, 67, both of Ventnor and Jovita Vorgas-Moknez, 36, of Atlantic City, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Ventnor, Margate and Longport fire departments worked at the scene. Both vehicles were disabled and towed. Ventnor police said the road was closed for about an hour and a half.
Police said an investigation found Cullen failed to follow the traffic signal, and he was issued a summons.
