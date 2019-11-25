MAYS LANDING — Workers at Atlantic County Parks have a direct line to Santa Claus, and they put up a "Mailbox to the North Pole" at the Nature Center at Estell Manor Park.
Kids can drop their letters for delivery to Santa, and get a personalized letter from Santa in return, according to Atlantic County.
In the letter, a child should include his/her first and last name, age, gender, complete address, grade in school, names of siblings/best friends/pets, a gift the child would like to receive, and an accomplishment he/she is proud of this year -- such as a good grade, etc.
Please also include the name of a parent or guardian with a contact number or email for the adult.
Letters can be dropped off in person at the Nature Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. They can also be mailed to Nature Center, Estell Manor Park, 109 Route 50 S., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or emailed to pleis_kathleen@aclink.org/.
All letters must be received no later than Dec. 14. Call 609-625-1897 for more information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.