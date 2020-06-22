ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters from Atlantic City rescued a woman trapped under a car Sunday night after she was hit by a drunken driver.
Atlantic City police and firefighters responded to the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10:52 p.m. where a large crowd had gathered around the woman, who was pinned under a Honda Accord.
The driver of the Honda, Ashley Barksdale, 34, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Firefighters from Ladder 1 and Engine 7 were able to free the woman, who was not named, within minutes. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries.
Police say Barksdale first struck a parked car before running over the victim.
She was released on a summons with a future court date.
Additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
