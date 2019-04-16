Wednesday will be a hump day of sorts, bottoming out with the coolest weather of the week before we turn warmer and more active moving into the weekend.
Cloud cover will be present to start our Wednesday morning.
A nearly stationary front will sit over the area. This will touch off a few showers through about sunrise. Showers will be few and far between, though, and mainly limited to places north of the White Horse Pike. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
Northeast winds will flip to southeast during the day. That will try to warm us up a little bit. Alas, it will largely fail, due to both directions blowing air off the near-50-degree water.
So we go from low 50s for highs along the coast to upper 50s for much of the mainland. Perhaps the Bridgeton and Folsom areas can squeak out temperatures in the low 60s. Grab the jacket, but that afternoon sunshine will feel nice.
Wednesday night will be pretty quiet for us. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s. On Thursday morning, just a light jacket will be all that’s needed, bottoming out in the mid-40s.
A ridge of high pressure will then build in from the Deep South as a front lifts north, unlocking warmer air. A strong southeast-to-south wind will blow. Along the coast, that warm air over the cold water likely means some fog on this otherwise mostly sunny day.
Highs will surge into the mid-70s west of the parkway, dropping to the low 60s at the shore.
One thing that will return to the forecast is coastal flooding. We will have a new moon Wednesday, and the strong onshore flow will combine to produce minor flood stage during the p.m. high tide. Move your cars if you need to, and expect salt water in the most susceptible locations.
Coastal flooding will be expected again during the Friday evening high tide. This will just be one of the weather stories to watch for, as thunderstorms look to roll in.
The storm system mentioned in Tuesday’s column looks to arrive a little earlier. This will mean some rain for Friday. The morning likely will be dry for you, but showers and storms arrive for the afternoon. The steadiest will occur Friday night.
We will watch for severe storms, with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
When the storms will not be around, it’ll be a comfortable day. Highs will be in the 60s, with some 70-degree readings on the mainland.
