We will continue with the holiday chill moving into Saturday. The coast-to-coast storm will bring heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and possibly some severe weather to the Deep South before trying to cut up the East Coast.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
It will be close to a bone-chilling morning across our region. Temperatures will range from the upper teens in places like Mullica and Estell Manor to the mid 20s in Longport and Sea Isle City. Plenty of sunshine will be present.
As we go through the day, high pressure will continue to dominate the landscape. A piece of mid level energy will just swing through the northern half of the state. This will bring a few clouds north of the White Horse Pike among the abundant sunshine.
In short, whatever holiday activities you have going on, indoor or out, will be fine for this time of the year. Highs will hover just around 40 degrees.
Saturday evening will be a copy and paste from Friday night. Temperatures drop below 32 quickly after sunset (we are in the midst of our earlier sunsets of the year). Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens on the mainland to the mid 20s at the Jersey Shore.
Those who need shelter from the cold in Atlantic County are welcome to use county resources …
Then we turn to Sunday. Clouds will build during the morning. The much talked about coast-to-coast storm continues to look the same for us as it has during the past couple of days. The center of the low pressure will be located somewhere in Georgia or Alabama to start the day off.
It will make a little turn into the Carolinas, exiting the coast there. However, the lack of a bulging high- pressure system in the Southeast will prevent the system from cutting all the way into our area. Rather, it will track “flatly” out to sea.
While the days continue to get shorter and shorter as we approach the December 21 winter sol…
The only impacts, if anywhere, will be in Cape May County, which may just graze that northern fringe of the system. For you there, a few rain or snow showers will be possible from late Sunday afternoon (after 3 p.m.) into early Monday morning (before 8 a.m.). Could the snow stick and accumulate? Sure, but impacts would be minimal. I’d go with less than an inch, if anything.
For the rest of the region, expect a dry, cloudy, damp day. Highs will be around 40 degrees.
Regardless, the sun will come out on Monday as high pressure fills back in. Expect another chilly day, with highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will also be in the low 40s, with a strong northeast wind. So, it’ll be feeling close to freezing.
Additionally, still keep in your mind the potential for minor flood stage coastal flooding for the Sunday evening and Monday high tides.
Dec. 5 update: Due to the snow and tricky traveling, Mayor Haesar was more than accommodatin…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.