Thursday will continue with the spot-on November weather, at least for part of the day. Then, a potent cold front will sweep through, bring rain and then a round of wintry air, that will then be followed up with another round of wintry air come next week.
We’ll start out the day in the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore. Again it will be seasonable for this time of the year. High pressure will be off shore, blowing in southwesterly winds.
The result will be a quick morning warmup and high temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low 60s on the mainland and shore. If you have the day available for outdoor work and need to have something done, focus it here.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
Rain is still coming. Between 7 and 9 p.m., rain will move in from west to east. The rain will be moderate as it falls throughout the evening.
Winds will change to the north during this time and colder air will move in, bringing temperatures through the 50s and 40s. No snow here, though some snow will fall in the far northern reaches of the state.
The rain will then end between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday. Rainfall totals will be light, between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.
WHARTON STATE FOREST — Walking around the largest tract of land in the New Jersey State Park…
Wintry air will continue to rush in behind it. A strong northwest wind around 15 mph will blow. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the first part of the morning. Even though we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine during the day (some lake effect clouds will be likely), the cold air advection in will be fierce. High temperatures will only sit in the mid-40s, feeling like the 30s with the wind chill.
High school football games on Friday night will need the jacket, sweatshirt, pants and either a hat, gloves or wool socks. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the evening. Under a clear sky and light winds, we’ll bottom out in the mid-20s out in Galloway Township and the mainland with likely our first below-32 day at the shore.
Saturday will be a little less wintry, but you’ll still want the jacket. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid-40s with plenty of sunshine, but the lack of wind will make it feel like the actual air temperature, not below it.
The arctic grip will weaken Saturday night. Lows will sit around freezing, with upper 30s at the shore — still below average, but more tolerable.
Sunday will be a fairly comfortable day for a campfire, football games or cleaning up. Sunshine will rule the day again, peaking in the mid-50s.
Looking ahead, confidence is on another, more potent cold air outbreak starting around Tuesday and lasting into the week. The hook this time is that there will be another cold front or perhaps coastal storm somewhere on the East Coast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.