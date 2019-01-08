Showers from the overnight will come to an end. Then, we will cut, copy and paste that formula into the next two days.
Hit or miss rain showers will continue through the first hours of the morning.
We are on the southern flank of a low pressure system, the first of two. Bring the umbrella if you will be spending more than a minute or two outside.
By 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. the rain will end, yielding around 0.10 of an inch of rain in total.
It is the same totals, different week for the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
Otherwise, the day will dry out and brighten up. Winds will actually be from the south to southwest, so temperatures will turn mild after the rain.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s everywhere, so it will feel like early spring out there. Most outdoor work will be a go.
The second of the two low pressures will come through at night. A cold front will pass. Rain showers will generally be held to the northern half of the state.
However, a few will attempt to sneak into the region. Those north of the White Horse Pike have the best potential to see rain between 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cape May, meanwhile, likely winds up dry. Winds will pick up after the rain ends. It will be a mild night, though, with lows at or just above 40.
The discussed-for-days winter chill looks to start Wednesday. Winds will be howling during the day, sustained around 20 mph from the northwest.
Gusts will now look to top out around 40 mph, even 45 at the shore. That will be enough to knock down loose objects, with an outside shot at localized power outages. The northwest winds will knock temperatures down into the mid-40s. Expect morning sun and afternoon clouds.
A piece of energy will work in on Wednesday night. Snow showers will spark up in the Northeast. The question will be do they make it into South Jersey. They usually don’t, but given the strong surge of cold air coming in, we’ll leave a few flakes in the realm of possibility. Lows will be around 30.
The stiff northwest winds will stay into Thursday. We’ll watch for a blowout tide. It’ll be a partly sunny sky as it really starts to feel like winter. Highs will be in the upper 30s. When you factor in the wind, it’ll feel like the upper 20s.
