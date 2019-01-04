By winter’s standards, Friday will be a comfortable day for outdoor activities.
However, a stagnant low-pressure system will finally tumble into South Jersey for a wet start to the weekend.
Clouds decrease throughout the region during Friday morning. You will need the jacket for work or the school bus. However, it will not be cold for this time of the year. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-30s at the shore.
It is the same totals, different week for the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
We will feature more sun than clouds for the morning, as dry air continues to streak in from the Great Lakes states. We’ll see a few more afternoon clouds, but that will be it. Highs will be above average, in the low 50s.
As they say, though, all good things must come to an end, especially in this extremely wet pattern. Rain will begin between 9 and 11 p.m., as a mature low pressure moves in from Texas. Bring the umbrella if going out. Rain will be steady for much of the night as winds begin to pick up after midnight. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s will be the case.
This story was updated to include all of 2018's numbers.
In the early Saturday morning hours, a warm front will pass north. That will be our cue to go from steady rain to showers, which will continue through the day Saturday as the low pressure pulls away. The morning will be mostly wet as the stiff onshore winds continue. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely as well, so move your cars if you need to.
Then, dry time will increase during the afternoon. You could try to take down those holiday decorations or spend time outside. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
The rain will end just after sunset Saturday. Then, we’ll see a clearing sky. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, staying higher as breezy conditions prevent the colder air from settling in.
We’ll then yield plenty of sunshine for Sunday as a new high-pressure system comes in. Winds will be around 15 mph from the WNW, but there’ll be no real punch of cold air. So, highs remain in the low 50s.
Some colder air will then settle in starting Sunday night. Lows will dip below freezing on the mainland. Monday will then be a “calm before the storm” day. Morning sunshine will fade behind p.m. clouds, with highs seasonable, in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be speaking at the American Association of Retired Persons e…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.