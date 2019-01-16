Our string of quiet, bright January weather will continue for two more days. Then, a pair of storm systems will bring us unsettled weather from Thursday night through the weekend.
A cold front will be over the Great Lakes on Wednesday. High pressure, which extends from Rhode Island to Louisiana, will continue to be our story, though. So, we have plenty of it, and that keeps us precipitation-free! Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, right on target for this time of the year. With wind gusts around 25 mph, you’ll want the jacket, though.
Also, for those of you in western Atlantic county, as well as Cumberland County, this will be your first 5 p.m. sunset of the year. The rest will soak in the quittin’ time sun Thursday.
Wednesday night will be mainly clear with light winds. Temperatures will range from around 20 in the Pine Barrens to near 30 at the shore.
Thursday will be pretty similar to Wednesday. Expect a blend of sun and clouds. Temperatures will drop about five degrees, as that cold front will have passed. Still, upper 30s to near 40 will be seasonable.
The quiet weather will end for a while, though, starting Thursday night. A low-pressure system will track in from the Great Plains, tapping into a little additional arctic energy in Canada. Precipitation will start between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Hammonton first, moving east. The Parkway should be the dividing line between who sees what.
West of the parkway can expect some snow at first (lows drop to around 32). Then, it will change to rain early Friday morning. A coating to an inch will be expected. Salting should do the trick.
East of there, it will be all rain (lows in the mid-30s). The rain will end during the Friday morning commute. Partial sunshine will break out and temperatures will rise into the 40s.
As for the weekend storm, we need to wait another day to figure out which scenario will be mostly likely for us. We do know a few aspects of it, though.
First will be the timing. The storm will impact from late in the day Saturday through Sunday. In addition, expect strong winds. Isolated power outages and tree limbs will be possible. Lastly, coastal flooding will be minor for at least the Saturday high tides.
In Thursday’s column, I will discuss the favored scenario and what that will mean for South Jersey.
