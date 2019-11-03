Monday will be a repeat performance of the weekend’s weather. While most of the week will be a repeat, there will be a shower to contend with on Election Day, before a weekend forecast worthy of the winter coat.
We’ll start our Monday very chilly.
Temperatures will range from the upper 20s for most of the mainland to the upper 30s at Avalon and the shore. Temperatures will rise fairly quickly and be in the mid-50s by the time we get into the afternoon, just about seasonable.
As we go into the evening, temperatures will only slowly fall, making for a pretty comfortable evening. However, clouds will build in as winds turn to the south. High pressure will pick up a piece of moisture off the Carolina coast and bring it in.
After about 1 a.m., a few showers will ride up the coast. One or two of these will likely sneak in for the rest of the night until the morning rush Tuesday. Those east of the Garden State Parkway will most likely be wet, and I’d imagine Buena and Bridgeton will stay dry.
Either way, though, it’s not a washout going to the polls.
Otherwise, the sunshine will return for the rest of Election Day. With southwest winds, temperatures will rise into the 60s, providing nice weather for a stroll to the polls.
A new high pressure system will be ushered in Tuesday night, leading to a small bump back down the thermometer for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will start in the seasonable 40s. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be present, and highs will reach the mid- to upper 50s. That’s about what I think for when it comes to November weather.
Friday to Saturday continues to be the interesting part of the forecast. Let’s start with what we know.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
It will be a true, wintry cold. Dust off the winter jacket. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average. Highs will stay in the 40s, and overnight lows will fail to stay above freezing on the mainland. Our first sub-50 degree high at Atlantic City International Airport will be Tuesday, so we will just be near the average.
Here’s what still needs to be figured out, and how much precipitation we will see. A moisture laden storm will trek through the southern half of the country this week and then pass offshore Friday. At this time, it looks like there will be a few rain showers.
However, with so much dry air to the north, we could stay dry.
Also, snow could get thrown into the equation but do not count on it. We still have time to figure this out.
South Jersey is now out of drought
Another Sunday soaker, which brought over an inch of rain to Atlantic City International Airport has pulled South Jersey out of drought.
According to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor, only a few areas are in abnormally dry, D0, conditions. Since that is not technically a drought state, this update is the first update without drought since Sept. 24. Roughly 26% of the state is abnormally dry. In South Jersey, that was focused in Cape May County and southern portions of Atlantic County.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
