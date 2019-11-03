South Jersey is now out of drought Another Sunday soaker, which brought over an inch of rain to Atlantic City International Airport has pulled South Jersey out of drought. According to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor, only a few areas are in abnormally dry, D0, conditions. Since that is not technically a drought state, this update is the first update without drought since Sept. 24. Roughly 26% of the state is abnormally dry. In South Jersey, that was focused in Cape May County and southern portions of Atlantic County. Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.

Abnormally Dry - D0 This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring: Delayed planting and stunted crop growth An elevated fire danger Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens A decline in surface water levels Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.

Moderate Drought - D1 This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time: Irrigation use increases Hay and grain yields are lower than normal Honey production declines Wildfires and ground fires increase Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.

Severe Drought - D2 Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes: Outdoor water restrictions are implemented Warnings are issued on outdoor burns Water quality is poor Golf courses conserve water Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size Producers begin feeding cattle Poor air quality Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects Fish kills occur

Extreme Drought - D3 Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including: Widespread crop loss Stressed Christmas trees Wells that run dry Increased business from well drillers Wildlife disease outbreak Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water Warm river temperatures Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.

Exceptional Drought - D4 Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich). During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.

