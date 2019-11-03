Sunny Fall Foliage

Maple trees lining Hammonton Lake Park show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 23, 2019)

Monday will be a repeat performance of the weekend’s weather. While most of the week will be a repeat, there will be a shower to contend with on Election Day, before a weekend forecast worthy of the winter coat.

We’ll start our Monday very chilly.

Temperatures will range from the upper 20s for most of the mainland to the upper 30s at Avalon and the shore. Temperatures will rise fairly quickly and be in the mid-50s by the time we get into the afternoon, just about seasonable.

As we go into the evening, temperatures will only slowly fall, making for a pretty comfortable evening. However, clouds will build in as winds turn to the south. High pressure will pick up a piece of moisture off the Carolina coast and bring it in.

After about 1 a.m., a few showers will ride up the coast. One or two of these will likely sneak in for the rest of the night until the morning rush Tuesday. Those east of the Garden State Parkway will most likely be wet, and I’d imagine Buena and Bridgeton will stay dry.

Either way, though, it’s not a washout going to the polls.

Otherwise, the sunshine will return for the rest of Election Day. With southwest winds, temperatures will rise into the 60s, providing nice weather for a stroll to the polls.

A new high pressure system will be ushered in Tuesday night, leading to a small bump back down the thermometer for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will start in the seasonable 40s. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be present, and highs will reach the mid- to upper 50s. That’s about what I think for when it comes to November weather.

Friday to Saturday continues to be the interesting part of the forecast. Let’s start with what we know.

It will be a true, wintry cold. Dust off the winter jacket. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average. Highs will stay in the 40s, and overnight lows will fail to stay above freezing on the mainland. Our first sub-50 degree high at Atlantic City International Airport will be Tuesday, so we will just be near the average.

Here’s what still needs to be figured out, and how much precipitation we will see. A moisture laden storm will trek through the southern half of the country this week and then pass offshore Friday. At this time, it looks like there will be a few rain showers.

However, with so much dry air to the north, we could stay dry.

Also, snow could get thrown into the equation but do not count on it. We still have time to figure this out.

