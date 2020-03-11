Thursday will look and feel similar to Wednesday, with a high blanket of clouds overhead and seasonable temperatures. Another round of rain will come at night and into the first part of Friday, with a likely dry weekend ahead.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start between 40 and 45 degrees. This will break a two-day streak where it was more comfortable to sleep with the windows open (though some may like it a little chillier). We’ll see a little bit of sunshine to start.
However, that sunshine will give way to another blanket of high clouds. High pressure will be present in northern New England, but its grip will slip as a storm system approaches from the west. Outdoor activities and work will be a go, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.
A southeast wind will promote drizzle Thursday night. Rain will then begin from 10 p.m. to midnight, as a warm front will lift through the region. Winds will kick up, sustained 15 to 20 mph. This will promote coastal flooding. Most spots will rise just into minor flood stage during the Friday morning high tides. Move your car a block or two if you need to, and be prepared for standing water on the bayshore road. Remember, it is salt water and will corrode.
There will be a lull in the action for an hour or two early Friday morning. However, you’ll still want the rain gear heading out the door. Rain will fall for much of the morning, ending between 9 and 11 a.m. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter to half an inch.
Winds will then flip from the south to the west once the cold front passes. A pocket of warm air will exist behind the cold front. Given the strong winds, we should tap into that pocket. The result will be an hour or two with highs near 70 well inland, with low 60s at and near the shore. Soak up the spring fever for a bit, as temperatures will crash during the afternoon.
We should end the day with sunshine and then be clear Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s by midnight and then slide into the mid- and upper 30s after midnight.
We then arrive at the weekend. The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade is still on as of this writing, so the forecast will be imperative. We do still look to have the luck of the Irish with us. Saturday morning will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s everywhere. Afternoon highs will be 50-55, with clouds filling in. I’d say a light jacket will do.
One of the absolute best events all year in Atlantic City is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pa…
Saturday night into Sunday morning will likely be dry. It’ll be close, though. A storm system, bringing rain and snow will approach from the west. A strong high pressure will try to jump in front of it, cutting off its moisture before reaching here.
I’m expecting just clouds into Sunday morning and then a brighter afternoon. Highs will be chilly either way, in the mid- to upper 40s. In the stronger March sun, though, it won’t feel as cold.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.