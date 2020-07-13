Tuesday will continue the work of Monday, bringing dry air into the region. The muggies will continue to be absent into Wednesday before returning for the end of the week.
Did you let the breeze roll through the windows last night? It was the first night in quite a while where I feel I could comfortably, no pun intended, say that. Temperatures will start off seasonable, between 65 and 70 degrees, just without the dew points that high as well.
Dew points will be in the upper 50s to around 60, dry. With the dry air, there will be ample sunshine. There will also be very warm mainland temperatures. Highs will be in the low 90s.
When you have dry air, we typically have our warmest days. That is because water vapor requires a lot of energy to heat up (think of how the ocean only really tops out around 80 here). So, when you have less of it, you can heat up the ground faster.
Morning sunshine will flip to a few afternoon clouds. However, there will be plenty of sunshine for your day on a light northwest, turning west, wind.
Tuesday night will be a partly cloudy one. If you didn’t leave the windows open Monday night, perhaps Tuesday night will be the one to do it. Lows will be 65 to 70 degrees again, as the dew points stay down.
A backdoor cold front, which is a cold front that arrives from the east, instead of the west, should just get into South Jersey on Wednesday. In short, it will mean a comfortable day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s in most places, though the front may not make it through Cape May County.
In that case, it would be around 90 for a high. Winds will be from the east in most spots, too. Any outdoor work or beach trips look wonderful, just slap on the sunscreen.
The dew points will start to creep in Wednesday night. The air conditioning or plenty of fans should be needed for the overnight hours as lows go into the upper 60s in Vineland and the mainland with low 70s in Ventnor and the shore.
Thursday will be the transition day. We’ll stay dry, but you’ll feel the stickiness again. A south-east wind will blow and high temperatures should be 80 to 85 degrees, just a tick below average.
A cold front will pass late Thursday night. A few showers are expected into the first hours of Friday morning. Then, we should clear out before scattered showers and storms pass between the early afternoon to evening hours. It will not be a washout, but sensitive outdoor activities will likely need to be rescheduled. Highs will climb into the 80s and 70-degree sticky dew points will be back, too.
Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. Morning sunshine will give way to isolated afternoon thunderstorms, with mostly to completely dry days. Highs will be generally 85 to 90 degrees.
