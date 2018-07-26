ATLANTIC CITY — Business owners, residents and some public officials Wednesday night began brainstorming strategy for the revitalization of the Ducktown neighborhood, which officials said should be finalized by March 2019.

The meeting this week in Dante Hall was the first held since an $85,000 grant was presented to Ocean Community Economic Action Now Inc. to create a revitalization plan from community input.

Among the roughly 50 attendees Wednesday, much of the discussion focused on safety and cleanliness. 

Police Deputy Chief James Sarkos led a presentation with Capt. Robert Campbell and Capt. Lee Hendricks to discuss safety initiatives around the city. He touted technology investments helping to make the department more efficient, such as the surveillance center and project PACT — Protecting Atlantic City Together — giving the department the ability to partner with others to share camera feeds.

Frank Formica, chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and owner of Formica Bros. Bakery in Ducktown, asked about community policing in the area, which he said “immediately made a difference” during the 1990s.

He and other residents mentioned a need for more police presence in the neighborhood, given the amount of visitors and traffic that come through.

But Sarkos said the community policing unit is very small.

“We don’t have the amount of officers that we used to have,” Sarkos said. “I think it’s amazing what we’ve been able to do. There’s still a lot that can be done.”

In addition to crime, residents mentioned an abundance of trash on the streets, uneven sidewalks and flooding up and down Fairmount Avenue as problem areas. Others mentioned improving code enforcement and the inspection of houses in the neighborhood. 

Marshall Spevak, deputy executive director at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said there would be a representative from the Special Improvement Division at the next meeting to hear from residents.

The next formal public meeting for the revitalization effort will be held in October. The first draft of a plan is scheduled to be completed by December, and the final plan is slated to be completed by March, said Jim Rutala of Rutala Associates LLC, the firm selected to lead the plan.

Rutala said additional meetings would take place during the monthly Ducktown Neighborhood Association meetings throughout the next few months.

Channell Wilkins, president and CEO of OCEAN Inc., urged those in attendance to spread the word about the meetings and input, which will ultimately shape the plan. 

“We really are committed to everybody in the community having a voice in whatever the plan is that comes out of this process,” Wilkins said.

Ducktown Neighborhood

Take a look around Ducktown in Atlantic City.  A proposed 10 year revitalization plan for the Ducktown section of Atlantic City and grant from Wells Fargo Bank was announced at a press conference on Monday.  

