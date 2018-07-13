ATLANTIC CITY — A 10-year neighborhood revitalization plan for the city’s Ducktown neighborhood will be launched Monday.
Ocean Community Economic Action Now Inc. announced Friday it received a grant from the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation to develop a plan based on input from residents.
Ducktown is the section of the city between Texas and Missouri avenues. Notable landmarks include Boardwalk Hall, the former Trump Plaza casino, Bass Pro Shops, Dock’s Oyster House, White House Sub Shop and Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern.
Mayor Frank Gilliam said Ducktown is a perfect area for development.
“Like any area in an urban setting, we have to understand how the original character of the area fits in relation to our modern sensibilities,” Gilliam said.
A kickoff event is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Dante Hall Theater on Mississippi Avenue.
— David Danzis
