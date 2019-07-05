ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of CityWide Towing in Ducktown spent the last year repainting his building, installing a new awning, and volunteering his exterior wall for a 48 Blocks mural.
"It's all part of the effort. You've got to keep up with everybody," said Rafael Maldonado, 45, of Egg Harbor Township. "You can't be the ugly one on the block."
For about a year there has been a concerted effort to clean up the neighborhood by harnessing the help of volunteers, city workers, residents and business owners.
It's paying off, Maldonado said, and he is glad to be part of it.
Ducktown, which stretches several blocks from Missouri Avenue to Texas Avenue, was historically an Italian neighborhood. Iconic establishments like White House Subs, Angelo's Fairmount Tavern (once a favorite of the late baseball great Joe DiMaggio), Formica's Bakery and Dock's Oyster House are there, as well as the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
So are new entities like the shopping destination The Walk, and cultural destinations like Dante Hall and the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.
But after World War II many of the old families moved to the Mainland, and for decades it fell on hard times, losing population and that feeling of community.
Now it is diverse, with many Hispanic and Asian families living there, according to Census data.
City officials and groups of volunteers are working hard to help the neighborhood create its own updated identity and attract more customers to its many businesses and restaurants while improving the quality of life for residents.
In May the Planning Board voted to incorporate the recently completed Ducktown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan into the city's Master Plan. Its goals are to promote the livability of the neighborhood and its historic legacy, while supporting a varied commercial base and making the community more sustainable in the face of natural hazards, particularly floods. Safety and quality of life improvements play a central role in the plan.
The plan was the result of about a year's worth of work in community meetings, door-to-door surveys and data analysis. And it opens the door for new funding and incentives to spur economic growth in the area, according to city officials and its author Jim Rutala of Rutala Associates in Linwood.
Maldonado isn't finished making improvements to his building on Fairmount Avenue between N. Georgia and N. Florida avenues, he said. He will soon install new neon lights, change an exterior gate and install new doors.
The neighborhood is definitely on the way up, said Tina Leeds, 38, who grew up in Port Republic and moved to Italy Terrace off Mississippi Avenue almost a year ago from Philadelphia.
She came back to help care for an aging grandfather, she said and commutes to Philadelphia for bartending and other jobs.
Although she lives near enough to the train to walk to it, she cannot use it to commute, she said. She comes home from work after the trains stop running. So she drives.
But Ducktown's proximity to the train station may well pay off if Atlantic City gets the Transit Village designation it is seeking from the state. That would open up even more sources of funding for development and improvements within a half mile of the train station, which would encompass most of Ducktown.
A friend of Leeds' who is a homeowner in Ducktown told her Italy Terrace used to be littered with junkies and trash.
"They were able to clear it out," said Leeds. Now the area is clean and the drug abusers have moved on. "I'm never bothered by any of that."
New businesses are opening. There are large new planters filled with flowers on Arctic Avenue in front of the future home of Setaara, which bills itself as Atlantic City's first restaurant to offer Afghan cuisine.
Seventeen-year-old Nayeli Villa has lived in Atlantic City all of her life, and in Ducktown about six years, she said.
She has seen a difference in the past year.
"Before where we have empty places — abandoned homes — it would always fill up with trash," said Villa. "Alleyways would fill up with trash."
Now problem sites are addressed before it's allowed to build up, she said.
There are plenty of improvements left to make, though. Walking around the neighborhood, there was still litter seen – albeit in smaller amounts than before – and in some areas new brick curbscaping had come apart creating deep holes that could easily cause someone to break an ankle or worse.
Maldonado's one complaint about the neighborhood is really about how Mother Nature treats it. It floods quickly every time it rains heavily, he said, even for a short amount of time.
On Thursday the water line from Wednesday's flood was still visible on the storefronts.
"We park out big truck out front to stop the waves from hitting the building," Moldonado said.
Leeds said much of the appeal of living in Ducktown is being able to walk to the beach and to run errands.
"I get coffee here every morning," she said of Formica's Bakery, as she tied her dog Skeeter to a lamp post out front.
"I only wish they would let him in," she said, nodding to Skeeter, who waited patiently on the sidewalk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.