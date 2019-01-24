CAPE MAY — Coast Guard personnel are set to miss a second paycheck as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues, and the economic impact has trickled down to businesses and the employees that staff them.
Kevin Alexander, 21, is a lifelong resident of Cape May and a server at Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill on Washington Street. Since the shutdown, fewer families are patronizing the restaurant after the near-weekly Friday graduations on base.
And he has lost shifts as a result.
“It’s been a whole lot less busy,” Alexander said. “This time of the year’s already pretty rough. But it’s definitely hurt.”
General Manager Ed Nielsen, 55, said the difference is night and day. He’s used to seeing eight or 10 tables filled on Fridays, with five or so servers on the clock.
One family came in after last Friday’s graduation, he said, and he cut his staff to two.
“We count on it. I staff extra for Fridays because of that, but I’ve cut that staff down as well,” Nielsen said. “We can feel it. It’s there. It’s obvious.”
Because it is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, and not the Department of Defense, the Coast Guard is the only military branch not receiving federal funds during the shutdown stemming from a budget impasse over funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.
In Cape May, that means the roughly 1,000 enlistees, civilian employees and contractors who work at Training Center Cape May have missed one paycheck and are set to miss another. They make up about a third of the city’s population of about 3,480 residents, and some businesses say they’ve felt the effect of their going without pay.
A food pantry on base, organized by the Spouses Association and the Chief Petty Officers Association, and stocked by concerned residents across South Jersey, has functioned as a stopgap measure since shortly after the shutdown, allowing personnel and their families to forget one of their pressing expenses.
Their struggle is not going unnoticed.
Gov. Phil Murphy paid a visit to the base Thursday morning, meeting with commanding officers and dropping a donation at the food pantry with his wife.
Murphy said he's considering all options he may have to get funds to Coast Guard personnel, he said in a press briefing outside the base’s gates. But his options may be limited to simply urging President Donald Trump to end the shutdown immediately or requesting he extend emergency funds to the Coast Guard and other federal employees, something he has joined with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to do.
“These people are in a real financial vice, and yet they go in and serve our country every day regardless of the morale, regardless of the challenges, and it’s a real testament to the strength of the Coast Guard and to the members and families that serve in our military across the board,” Murphy said.
Murphy has taken note of the response from the community.
“The Cape May community has been extraordinary, the character they’re showing is extraordinary,” he said. “When you’re down, you never forget the folks who were there for you when you’re down, and this community has risen up in a big way.”
Atlantic County, home to a Coast Guard station in Atlantic City and an air station in Egg Harbor Township, has taken a hit, too, according to Jim Kennedy, a former CRDA executive director and local economic analyst.
“In Atlantic County 2500 Federal Civil Employees added $436 million [GDP] to the regional economy in 2016,” Kennedy tweeted Tuesday. “ The Federal Government Closing has disrupted this flow of funds.”
Fed-up furloughed workers in Egg Harbor Township will gather late Friday morning at two businesses on the airport circle for a rally organized by four unions representing federal workers in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center, which employs about 1,420 people all either furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown, sits just up the road.
Meanwhile, back in Cape May, the Ugly Mug, a short walk from Delaney’s, increased its normal 25 percent discount for Coast Guard families to 50 percent during the shutdown. They’ve noticed more families coming in.
“It’s a Coast Guard town,” said bartender Will Piacentine. “Most of the population here during the wintertime is Coast Guard members. So we like to give back to them.”
In neighboring Lower Township, some say the effects of their neighbors losing income have been obvious.
Two weeks ago, business at Villas Diner and Pizzeria dropped off, said server Anita Faulkner, 61.
Was it related to the shutdown? “I hope so,” she said, laughing.
“We’re not seeing as many as usual,” said server Bridget Guinan, 56. “I would think (the shutdown) would have something to do with it.”
At Delaney’s, Nielsen said they aren’t alone in losing business. Shop owners and clerks from nearby come in for lunch, he said, and many have discussed seeing fewer patrons.
“Absolutely business is down,” Nielsen said. “It’s a ripple effect. Everyone talks about it, and we feel it here as well.”
